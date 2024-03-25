Social Media Star Sonu Srinivas Gowda Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody In Illegal Adoption Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Popular social media personality Sonu Srinivas Gowda has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bengaluru Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court. This development comes in the wake of accusations levelled against her regarding an illegal adoption, resulting in a joint operation conducted by officials from the Child Protection Office and the police.

After the arrest, she found herself amid controversy after facing severe backlash on social media following the adoption of a child. Allegations surfaced suggesting that she had deprived children of their rights and manipulated the adoption process for personal gain.

According to reports, Sonu Srinivas Gowda claimed to have adopted an 8-year-old child from North Karnataka. However, authorities allege that she intended to garner sympathy and elevate her celebrity status through deceptive means. The Byadarahalli police acted swiftly upon receiving a complaint from child protection officials, leading to Sonu's arrest. She was taken into custody on Friday, with the police and officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) initiating interrogation procedures to delve into the details of the adoption process.

Expressing bewilderment over the accusations, Sonu Srinivas Gowda defended her actions, asserting that she had followed proper procedures during the adoption process. She stated that it had been 15 days since she brought the child home and maintained her innocence amidst the ongoing investigation.

Sonu had announced the adoption of a child through Social Media, outlining a timeline of three months for the completion of the adoption process. Additionally, she shared a recording of a phone call purportedly with the child's biological parents.