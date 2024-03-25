Premier League Announces Ashley Cole's Induction Into 'Hall Of Fame' For 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Premier League has proudly announced the inclusion of Ashley Cole, the esteemed former defender for Arsenal and Chelsea, in their Hall of Fame for the year 2024. Recognised as one of the most exceptional defenders in the league's history, Cole holds the distinction of being the inaugural inductee for the year. His remarkable career boasts three titles, integral contributions to Arsenal's renowned Invincibles team, and an impressive record of 385 appearances, accompanied by 15 goals and 31 assists.

This induction solidifies Cole's status as the 22nd individual to be honored in the esteemed Premier League Hall of Fame. Furthermore, two additional players are poised to join him this year, with voting scheduled to commence later today from a shortlist of 15 candidates.

Coaching Career:

Following his retirement from playing, Ashley Cole ventured into coaching. He initially joined Derby as a coach and later transitioned to Chelsea, where he served as an academy coach under the guidance of Frank Lampard. In July 2021, Cole was appointed as the assistant coach of the England U21s, working alongside head coach Lee Carsley while continuing his duties at Chelsea's academy. In February 2022, he reunited with Lampard at Everton, taking on the role of a first-team coach. However, Cole left Everton in January 2023 following Lampard's departure. Subsequently, he joined Wayne Rooney's coaching staff at Birmingham City when Rooney took on the role of manager in October 2023.

International Career:

Ashley Cole's international career spanned various youth and senior levels. He represented England at the U-20 level in the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship and made appearances for the Under-21 team. Cole swiftly transitioned to the senior team, making his debut in 2001 under Sven-Göran Eriksson. He featured prominently in several FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, earning numerous caps for England. Notably, Cole became England's most-capped full-back, achieving significant milestones throughout his international tenure, including his 100th cap in 2013. He retired from international football in 2014 after being left out of the squad for the FIFA World Cup.