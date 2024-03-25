'Drop Box Outside Office, Don't Know Who Gave Money': TMC On Electoral Bonds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh addressed the media and shed light on the party's lack of knowledge regarding the donors contributing funds under the electoral bonds scheme. Ghosh stressed that the party had no access to information regarding the amounts donated or the identities of the contributors.

He further said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also been insisting "to put an end to (the inflow of) black money, huge amount of money".

Ghosh clarified that the Trinamool Congress had merely adhered to the electoral bonds framework introduced by the BJP. He elucidated that the party had no insight into the specifics of the donations, reiterating that a "drop box" was maintained outside the party office for receiving contributions.

According to Ghosh, the electoral bonds system, mandated by the Central government, ensured anonymity for donors, with transactions solely identified by alphanumeric codes.

Highlighting the contrast with the BJP's access to investigative agencies, Ghosh emphasized the party's lack of such resources, rendering them unaware of the donors' identities or the amounts contributed.

He emphasized the procedural compliance of the Trinamool Congress, stressing that funds were deposited into registered accounts before being encashed, adhering strictly to established protocols.

Notably, according to State Bank of India (SBI) data, the top donors to the Trinamool Congress collectively contributed Rs 1,198 crore through electoral bonds. Among these donors, Future Gaming & Hotel Services emerged as the largest contributor with Rs 542 crore, followed by significant contributions from entities like Haldia Energy Ltd., Dhariwal Infrastructure, MKJ Enterprises, and Avees Trading.