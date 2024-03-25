Holi 2024: Newly Married Bollywood Couples Share Their First Holi Celebrations- See Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today is Holi, and Bollywood actors have embraced the festive spirit wholeheartedly. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pleased their fans by sharing a lovely photo to honour the occasion. Furthermore, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared glimpses of their first Holi celebrations as a married pair.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took a beautiful selfie on Instagram today, March 25th. Kiara was spotted photographing the moment when Sidharth leaned tenderly towards her. Both were decked with brilliant smiles and showered with red and yellow, exuding the exuberant spirit of Holi.

In the caption, Sidharth lovingly conveyed Holi greetings.,“Holi ka yeh tyohaar sabko mubarak #HappyHoli.” He also added a nostalgic touch by incorporating the timeless Holi song Rang Barse as the background melody.

Meanwhile, Kiara, in her playful style, quipped,“Holi with my Homie,” accompanied by a shower of colourful heart emoticons, adding to the holiday spirit.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's lovely first Holi after marriage

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda began a new chapter in their life on March 15th, when they sealed the knot in a lavish ceremony at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, surrounded by loved ones. As newlyweds, they've shared snippets of their first Holi celebration after marriage.

Pulkit wore a white shirt in the beautiful photo compilation film, while Kriti tastefully complimented him in a white ethnic suit embellished with her brilliant red chooda. Their excitement had no boundaries as they shared gentle cheek kisses, oozing genuine happiness and love while dressed in a rainbow of colours.

Their caption read,“Hamari pehli holi!”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are celebrating the first Holi after their wedding. On Monday, the pair published a combined Instagram photo featuring a preview of their Holi celebration. The video posted by the couple was a composite of many photos in which they were seen applying colours to each other while also flaunting their million-dollar smile. In one of the photos, Rakul is seen cuddling her husband, Jackky.

In the caption of their post, Rakul and Jackky wrote,“Happpppy holi from us to you.” Check it out here:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married on February 21 in Goa.

