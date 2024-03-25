PM Modi Welcomed As Family By Bhutanese King At Lingkana Palace For Private Dinner; See Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PM Modi was graciously hosted at K5 Residence Lingkana Palace, symbolizing a significant advancement in bilateral relations between India and Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Bhutan has been characterized by three notable gestures from the Himalayan nation, elevating the significance of the trip. These gestures, ranging from a private dinner hosted by the King to the bestowal of Bhutan's highest civilian honor upon Modi, stand out as key highlights of the visit.

In a historic first, PM Modi was graciously hosted at K5 Residence Lingkana Palace, symbolizing a significant advancement in bilateral relations between India and Bhutan. This unprecedented gesture highlighted the strengthening ties between the two neighboring countries.

Additionally, the King of Bhutan extended a rare honor by hosting a private dinner for PM Modi, an unprecedented act in the history of Indian-Bhutanese relations. This gesture reflected the depth of friendship and camaraderie shared between the leaders of the two nations.

Furthermore, Bhutan bestowed its highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', upon Prime Minister Modi, marking a historic moment for an Indian head of state. Notably, PM Modi is the first foreign recipient of this esteemed Bhutanese honor, adding a significant milestone to his diplomatic legacy.

The 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' holds great significance in Bhutanese culture, recognizing lifetime achievements. It stands above all other orders, decorations, and medals in the country. Previously, this prestigious award has been conferred upon only four distinguished individuals in Bhutan, including Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck and prominent religious figures.

During his address at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "Today is a momentous day for me as an Indian. Bhutan has honored me with its highest national award. While every award holds its significance, receiving recognition from another nation reinforces the confidence that both our countries are progressing in the right direction."