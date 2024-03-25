Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky Expelled From Mohanlal's Show For Assaulting Sijo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo. Bigg Boss called Rocky to the confession room and informed him that he could no longer continue in the show.

The expulsion of Rocky has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss stated to Rocky 'You have committed a serious violation of the rules in this Bigg Boss house. So you can't stay here anymore. You are now being kicked out without warning. The authorities here will inform you more.

The Bigg Boss told other contestants "What Rocky has done here is a serious violation of Bigg Boss rules. So Rocky is already out of this Bigg Boss house forever,".

The contestants reacted very emotionally to this. Rishi and Ansiba were crying as they were close friends of Rocky in the Bigg Boss house.



At the same time, two more contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day. Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto.

