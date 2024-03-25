Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases 6Th List Of Candidates For TN, Rajasthan; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian National Congress (INC) has unveiled its 6th list of contenders for the upcoming elections. This recent announcement by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveils candidates for a total of six constituencies, including five in Rajasthan and one in Tamil Nadu.



The newly released list encompasses candidates for five constituencies in Rajasthan and one in Tamil Nadu. Notable mentions from the Rajasthan segment include Ramchandra Chaudhary for the Ajmer constituency and Sudarshan Rawat for Rajamasand. In Tamil Nadu, Attorney C. Robert Bruce has secured the ticket for the Tirunelveli constituency.

Before this announcement, Congress had already locked in contenders for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with one seat designated as reserved. The recent release, marking the sixth list, adds further clarity to the party's electoral lineup.

The Congress party's strategic planning was evident in the earlier releases as well. The fourth list, disclosed on Saturday, saw the announcement of 46 candidates across various constituencies.

Earlier, during the unveiling of the fifth list on Sunday, attention was drawn to Pratap Singh Kachariawas, who clinched the ticket for the Jaipur constituency in Rajasthan. Notably, Sunil Sharma was denied the ticket due to alleged anti-party activities, paving the way for Kachariawas. Lal Meena also secured a ticket for the Dausa constituency, further solidifying Congress's presence in Rajasthan.