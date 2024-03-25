IPL 2024: Chepauk Is Set To Host IPL Final After 12-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following a 12-year hiatus, the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is poised to host the eagerly anticipated IPL Final. Cricket enthusiasts and fervent supporters of the Chennai Super Kings are eagerly anticipating this historic event, heralding a remarkable return to cricketing glory at one of India's most celebrated venues.

Chennai is gearing up for a momentous occasion as the iconic Chepauk stadium is announced to host the IPL 2024 final on May 26. This marks the return of the prestigious title match to the city after a hiatus of 12 years. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk and the home ground of defending champions Chennai Super Kings, previously hosted IPL finals in 2011 and 2012.

In addition to the final showdown, Chennai will also be the venue for the second qualifier on May 24, while the first qualifier on May 21 and the eliminator on May 22 are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad.

All playoff matches are slated to be evening fixtures, following the tradition of IPL matches.

Earlier, on February 22, the IPL had released a partial schedule for the initial set of 21 matches from March 22 to April 7. The delay in releasing the complete schedule was due to the IPL awaiting the announcement of dates for India's general elections by the Election Commission of India. With the election dates now public, the IPL can proceed with its full schedule. India's parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The second part of the IPL schedule, consisting of 52 matches including the playoffs, will commence on April 8, with Chennai Super Kings hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

Similar to the previous year, the ten teams are divided into two groups of five each. Each team will play the other four teams in their group twice, and four teams in the other group once, while playing the remaining team from the other group twice, determined through a draw.

Chennai Super Kings are grouped with 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. The second group comprises five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

The IPL 2024 league phase will feature 11 double-header days, with two already taking place on the opening weekend.

Aside from the primary home grounds of the ten teams, the tournament will also visit Visakhapatnam, Dharamsala, and Guwahati, which will host two games each as the respective second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. Guwahati will host the final league game of the season on May 19, a clash between Royals and KKR.

Indian Premier League - MA Chidambaram Stadium records and stats overview

Location: Chennai, India

Also Known as: Chepauk Stadium, Madras Cricket Club Ground

First Match: 23/04/2008

Last T20 Match: 22/03/2024

Total Matches Played: 77

Matches Won Batting First: 46 (59.74%)

Matches Won Batting Second: 31 (40.26%)

Matches Won Winning Toss: 39 (50.65%)

Matches Won Losing Toss: 38 (49.35%)

Matches with No Result: 0 (0.00%)

Highest Individual Innings: 127 by M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

Best Bowling Figures: 5/5 by A Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) on 24/05/2023 against Lucknow Super Giants

Highest Team Innings: 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings: 70 by Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23/03/2019 against Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved: 201/6 by Punjab Kings on 30/04/2023 against Chennai Super Kings

Average Runs per Wicket: 26.11

Average Runs per Over: 7.99

Average Score Batting First: 163.31

