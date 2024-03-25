IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav Reveals Tactics Discussed With Skipper Shubman Gill In The Win Against Mumbai Indians

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Umesh Yadav showcased remarkable composure as he delivered a brilliant final over, steering Gujarat Titans to a narrow victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 opening clash. Facing the daunting task of defending 19 runs, Umesh Yadav faced a fierce challenge when Hardik Pandya struck the first two deliveries for a six and a boundary. However, Yadav bounced back emphatically, claiming two wickets in consecutive deliveries, a pivotal moment for his team. The seasoned fast bowler acknowledged receiving crucial support from Shubman Gill and the team management, despite conceding 10 runs in the initial two balls. Gill's encouragement proved instrumental, as Yadav noted, "When the captain and support staff show belief in you, tough matches also seem easy, and that works for me."

Reflecting on his bowling strategy, Umesh Yadav emphasised the importance of sticking to basics, opting to bowl stump to stump after analyzing the situation. He remarked, "From what I saw, there was no use bowling outside the stumps, so I tried to bowl stump to stump. So, after two balls, I was back to basics."

Additionally, Umesh Yadav praised Shubman Gill for his astute leadership in his maiden match as captain. Yadav commended Gill's maturity and strategic acumen, particularly in managing bowling resources effectively against formidable opponents like Mumbai Indians. He expressed confidence in Gill's growth as a captain, anticipating that with more experience, Gill would evolve into a formidable leader. Umesh Yadav concluded, "The more he plays, he will get more mature. He will be a brilliant captain."

