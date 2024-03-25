Singapore Issues Strict Order To Israeli Embassy Over Sensitive Facebook Post Involving Palestine And Quran

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Israeli embassy in Singapore recently found itself in the midst of a controversy following a Facebook post that drew sharp criticism from Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam. The post, which has since been removed, made assertions regarding Israel's mention in the Quran compared to Palestine, sparking outrage and accusations of historical distortion.

Minister Shanmugam did not mince words in condemning the post, describing it as insensitive, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable.

He expressed serious concerns about the potential ramifications of such inflammatory content, citing risks to public safety, social cohesion, and interfaith harmony within Singapore's multicultural society.

The swift response from Singaporean authorities came after consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading to a directive for the Israeli embassy to take down the contentious post without delay.

While Singapore generally respects the autonomy of diplomatic missions, interventions of this nature are deemed necessary when posts pose significant threats to national interests and societal well-being.

Minister for Law and Home Affairs Shanmugam emphasized the need for responsible and informed discourse, particularly on matters of historical significance and religious sensitivity. He urged individuals and institutions to adhere to factual accuracy, respect diversity, and avoid actions that could incite division or conflict.

In response to the controversy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Singapore's commitment to upholding principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and adherence to international norms in diplomatic engagements.