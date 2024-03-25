IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi Celebrations Amidst Opener Defeat (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener, the Mumbai Indians team remained high-spirited as Rohit Sharma spearheaded their vibrant Holi festivities. A video shared by the franchise on social media captures Rohit fully immersed in colours, joyously spraying water towards the camera. The caption accompanying the post humorously mentions, "Happy Holi, everyone! Brb, admin needs to get the phone repaired." While Mumbai Indians showcased commendable performance, they were bested by the Gujarat Titans.

In their inaugural IPL 2024 encounter, Mumbai Indians faced an unexpected loss against the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, who marked his captaincy debut with a thrilling six-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah's stellar bowling performance (3/14) restricted Gujarat Titans to 168/6. However, Mumbai Indians' batting strategy faltered in the final overs, resulting in a disappointing total of 162/9. Despite the efforts, Mumbai Indians couldn't break their opening game jinx, last winning an opener against Chennai Super Kings in 2012.

While spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore remained economical, veteran Mohit Sharma's clever variations (2/32) tilted the match in Gujarat Titans' favor. Notably, Spencer Joshnson and Umesh Yadav's excellent bowling in the death overs, coupled with Hardik Pandya's unusual batting order placement at No. 7, raised eyebrows. Though Pandya managed a late flourish with a six and a four, Umesh Yadav had the final say.

