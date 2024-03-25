Tripura Teenager, Kidnapped Three Months Ago, Rescued From Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 25 (IANS) A teenage girl was rescued by Tripura Police from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, over three months after she was kidnapped from the state by a youth, a police official said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kailashahar (in Unakoti district), Jayanta Karmakar said that the police, based on a specific complaint, started an investigation using various technologies, including cyber technology, to trace the girl and the 16-year-old was spotted recently somewhere in Ahmedabad.

Accordingly, a Tripura Police team, led by the Investigating Officer, Sub Inspector Pompi Nath, went to Ahmedabad to rescue the girl, who was abducted on December 18 last year.

“With the help of Gujarat Police, the Tripura Police team rescued the girl from a locality in Ahmedabad on Saturday and also arrested the accused, who kidnapped the girl, from the same locality. Both are brought back to Kailashahar on Sunday night," Karmakar told the media.

The girl was handed over to her family on Monday after necessary medical treatment. The accused youth was produced before a local court on Monday and charged with kidnapping and other offences.