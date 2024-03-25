Wife Sunita Meets Arvind Kejriwal At ED Office For 3Rd Time

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Monday met her husband who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the excise policy case for the third time. The AAP convenor was arrested by the probe agency on March 21.

Sunita Kejriwal met the Delhi CM at the ED office here on the A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road. On Saturday, as well as on Sunday, she met Kejriwal at the ED office.

Sunita Kejriwal, along with the Delhi CM's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, has been allowed to meet him every day for half an hour between 6-7 p.m., in addition to his meetings with his legal representatives.

The meeting took place in compliance with the court's directives, officials said.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also launched the 'DP Campaign', as announced by Delhi Minister Atishi.

As part of this initiative, all leaders and members of the AAP will update their social media profile pictures.

Atishi said that this social media campaign aims to spread the spirit of Arvind Kejriwal and his vision to every household.

Atishi urged people to download a photo from IndiaWithKejriwal and set it as their profile picture.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has also been accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

The AAP leader, however, has refuted the accusations levelled against him.

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.