Male Tiger Found Dead In Bihar's VTR

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 25 (IANS) A male tiger was found dead in the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said on Monday.

The carcasse was spotted by a patrol team on Sunday evening.

"When we were patrolling the Maguraga forest area in Bettiah division on Sunday, we found a male dead tiger near Thori Barbal village. We have immediately informed senior officers of the VTR," an official said.

Following the incident, VTR Director-cum-Conservator of Forests, Dr Neshamani K, Divisional Forest Officer cum Deputy Director Pradyuman Gaurav and other officials reached the spot and inspected the dead tiger and surrounding areas.

"Under the standard operating procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, we have taken the body of the dead tiger and conducted the post-mortem examination in the presence of officials on Monday," Dr Neshamani K said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the death of the tiger happened due to a fight with another male tiger," he added.