Delhi: Electric Shock During Holi Celebrations Injures 6; Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Six persons were injured here on Monday after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension wire during Holi celebration on the rooftop of a house in the national capital's Ganesh Nagar area, an official said.
The injured individuals have been hospitalised. Among them, the condition of three persons, including a woman, is said to be serious.
A senior police officer said that a call regarding the incident was received at around 12 p.m. at Mandawali police station, after which a police team rushed to the spot.
"The injured were shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment," said the official.
