J&K: Court Sentences Drug Peddler To 10 Yrs Imprisonment In Pulwama

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) Principal District & Sessions Judge in J&K's Pulwama district has sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judgement order said,“The convict namely, Abdul Hamid Bhat S/o Mohammad Ismail Bhat R/o Lelhar Kakapora is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lac only) is also imposed.

“The period of detention already undergone by the convict during the investigation and trial of the case shall be set off.”

The court observed that a huge quantity of Narcotic drugs had been recovered from the house of the convict.

“Drug abuse and drug peddling are increasing in our society day by day. The legislature had incorporated stringent penal provisions in the NDPS Act with the object of curbing this menace.

“The deterrence is sometimes need of an hour in order to send a message to like-minded people who are indulging in this menace.

“A murderer can be held guilty for the murder of one or few human beings but drug abuse is taking away precious lives of several human beings on a daily basis especially the youth of our society who are the most affected by this menace.

“These accused persons who are indulging in the illicit trade of these drugs are actually responsible for the killing of human beings who die due to consumption of such drugs.”