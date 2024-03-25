Jammu: 27 Detained During Drive Against Consumption Of Alcohol At Public Places On Holi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu Police rounded up 67 persons and seized five vehicles for consumption of alcohol at public places in the city, officials on Monday said.
Of them, 40 persons were rounded up and 27 persons detained from various areas of Jammu during a drive against consumption of alcohol at public places on the occasion of Holi, they said.
The public is advised to celebrate the Holi festival in a safe and responsible manner, police said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25032024000215011059ID1108018393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.