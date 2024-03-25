Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ares Strategic Mining Inc

3/25/2024 9:30 AM EST

3/25/2024 - 9:44 AM EST - Northland Power Inc. : Today announced that Mike Crawley, Northland's President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors have agreed to a change in leadership for the Company. As such, Mr. Crawley, after leading Northland for the past six years, will be stepping down from his role. Northland Power Inc. shares T are trading down $0.31 at $22.34.









