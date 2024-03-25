Kuwait Naval Force To Carry Out Marine Shooting Practice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti military announced Monday that the naval force would carry out a shooting practice with live ammunition on Tuesday, from 7:00 am until 6:00 pm (local-time).
The marine shooting range will take place 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending to Qaruh Island, and six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island, said a statement by the Ministry of Defense.
The ministry asked all citizens and residents to refrain from traversing that area during the aforementioned time for everyone's safety. (end)
