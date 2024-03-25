Georgia Hopes Peace Agreement To Be Signed Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia hopes that a peace agreement will be signed betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated this at a pressconference held after a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister NikolPashinyan and added that his country is ready to support thisprocess and contribute to peace and stability in the region.

“We also talked about regional events. I emphasized theimportance of our joint efforts to combat challenges in the region supports efforts aimed at stability, peace and coexistencein the South Caucasus,” Kobakhidze emphasized.