Russian Strike Destroys Part Of Building Of Boichuk Art Academy In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Kyiv has destroyed part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrinform reports.

"During this morning's attack on Kyiv, as a result of falling fragments of a missile launched by the Russian Federation, the central part of the building at the Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design named after Mykhailo Boichuk was destroyed, particularly the sports hall, congress hall and exhibition center. The premises of the departments and the auditorium of the institution suffered significant damage," the statement said.

Injury roll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to seven

Law enforcement agencies and emergency services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, two people were injured. They were hospitalized.

The ministry added that the scale of destruction would be assessed as soon as possible and measures would be taken to carry out emergency work on the destroyed objects.

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv early on Monday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said air defenses had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, fragments of downed missiles were found in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

An apartment building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district, and a non-residential three-story building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district.