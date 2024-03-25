               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Ballistic Strike On Kyiv: Casualty Toll Up To 10


3/25/2024 10:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pechersk district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, 10 people have been confirmed injured as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on March 25.

That's according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko , who delivered an update via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"There are already 10 victims in the Pechersk district of the capital. Two of them were hospitalized. Currently, one affected person remains in hospital, and a 16-year-old girl has already been discharged. The other injured residents received medical treatment on site," said the mayor.

Consequences of rocket fire in Kyiv / Photo: Ruslan Kaniuka, Ukrinform

Read also: Russian strike destroys part of building of Boichuk Art Academy in Kyiv

According to Klitschko, rescuers continue to clear the rubble at the site of the destroyedcnon-residential building.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rang out in the capital on the morning of March 25.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down eight out of nine Shahed drones at night

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said both ballistic missiles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea were intercepted over Kyiv. Missile debris plunged in a number of Kyiv districts.

As of 14:19, nine casualties were reported.

