Civilian Dead As Russians Hit Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 25, Russian invasion forces launched a strike targeting the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a civilian.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 13:00, the invaders launched attacks on the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A civilian man, 65, died as a result of the shelling," the posting says.

Law enforcement scrambled to the scene to document yet another crime by Russia's invasion forces.

As reported, on March 23 as a result of the shelling targeting the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district, an elderly man was killed.