Egypt: UNSC Inability To Vote For Ceasefire In Gaza Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 25 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry affirmed on Monday that "It is no longer acceptable that the Security Council continues to be unable to issue a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after more than five months of this brutal war."

This came in a press release after his meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, during which they both discussed the situation in Gaza and ways to end the continuous war, in addition to several other regional and international topics.

Shoukry pointed out that this war resulted in unprecedented numbers of civilian casualties, children and women.

He noted that the Security Council resolutions and the measures called for by the International Court of Justice are not respected by the entire international community.

Shoukry stressed the need to ceasefire "as soon as possible", displaying the communications and efforts done by Egypt on all levels, even with the US, and mediation between Hamas and Israel to reach a truce that would permanently end the killing.

He stressed the necessity of uniting international efforts to put pressure on Israel to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, open the land crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and remove obstacles to allow the arrival of aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Shoukry stressed the importance of ending the issue from its roots and ending the long-term Israeli occupation based on the vision of the two-state solution and the decisions of international legitimacy.

On her part, the German minister affirmed the importance of opening all crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip and removing all obstacles standing in the way of aid entry.

On the security situation in the Red Sea, she expressed her willingness to coordinate and discuss to evaluate the nature of the threats and ways to terminate those threats.

Both ministers discussed bilateral ties between Egypt and Germany, and that both sides look forward to enhancing those ties on all levels to reach comprehensive strategic partnership. (end)

