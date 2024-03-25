Palestinian PM Calls UN Security Council To Vote On Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed his hope on Monday that the UN Security Council would vote unanimously on the draft resolution for aid delivery and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Shtayyeh said in a speech that he hopes that the draft resolution for Gaza will be voted unanimously and recognize Israel as a criminal state and countries who stand with it as accomplices to the crime.

He added that the permanent members are required not to veto the resolution adopted by ten Security Council members, to stop supplying Israel with weapons and money, and to stop the double standards.

He said that Israel has killed more than 32,000 and injured more than 72,000 people, most of them are women and children and destroyed more than 281,000 housing units causing the displacement of more than 1.6 million people.

The Palestinian Prime Minister added that it is possible that the pier of the waterway that is being built on Gaza's shore from the remnant of demolished buildings with bodies of Palestinian martyrs buried under the rubble.

Ten elected UNSC members, backed by Russia and China and the 22 Arab nations in the UN, put a resolution forward to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. This comes after Russia and China vetoed the US resolution that supported an immediate and sustained ceasefire.

The resolution is expected to be voted on later today. (end)

nq













MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108018353