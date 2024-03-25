King, UN Chief Discuss Dangerous Situation In Gaza, Role Of UN Agencies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met on Monday with United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, and discussed the dangerous situation in Gaza and the role of UN agencies in undertaking their humanitarian duties in the Strip.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the need for immediate and urgent action by the international community to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, the King said Jordan is making every effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by all means available, and is coordinating closely with various countries and international organisations to enhance the humanitarian response.Discussions also addressed the need to continue supporting UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate, especially in light of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza.His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, enabling its residents to return to their homes.The King stressed Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, warning of extremist settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, and the violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in JerusalemDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.