WHO: Gaza Is Suffering From Starvation, Situation Is Deteriorating

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic warned Monday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is further deteriorating and becoming more difficult for civilians by the day amid the ongoing Israeli war.He said the Gaza Strip is suffering from starvation with people not having adequate food as many children and pregnant women suffer from malnutrition, which affects the birth of healthy children, according to the WHO website.Jasarevic said a US Congress decision to defund UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) will lead to the biggest catastrophe in the region and obstruct the entry of aid into Gaza.He said the agency has the available capability to bring humanitarian aid and medical supplies into Gaza, but it cannot be replaced in light of the collapse of the infrastructure, which was totally destroyed.The WHO spokesman appealed to countries to continue supporting UNRWA to restore its role, access hospitals and help medical teams to provide service.