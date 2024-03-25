Sterling Rises Against US Dollar, Euro

London, March 25 (Petra) -- The pound sterling rose Monday against the US dollar and the euro.According to official British data, the sterling rose by 0.33 per cent against the US dollar at $1.2639 and by 0.10 per cent against the euro at 1.1668.

