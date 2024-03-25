Truck Clearances Surge 1,115% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, March 25 (Petra) - Truck head clearances surged in 2023, with 1,738 truck heads cleared at the Zarqa Free Zone, said Muhammad Bastanji, Chairman of the Jordan Free Zones Investor Commission (JFZIC).In an interview with Petra, he said clearances shot 1,115 percent, compared to 2022, when only 143 truck heads were cleared, while in 2021, the clearance volume stood at 408.This significant increase, he noted, followed a key decision by the Cabinet permitting the import of truck heads less than eight years old before the clearance date.Bastanji underscored the pivotal decision in bolstering the shipping sector and modernizing the fleet, a move poised to substantially benefit the broader economic landscape.He highlighted that the decision was informed by a comprehensive study conducted by JFZIC, which underscored the necessity of importing locomotive heads no older than seven years to elevate efficiency, enhance performance and boost regional competitiveness within the shipping sector.