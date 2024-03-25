Russia's Plans To Create Two New Armies In 2024 Will Face Lack Of New Equipment, Infrastructure Issues UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's plans to create two new armies this year will face a lack of new equipment and infrastructure issues.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on March 20 2024 that Russia would create two new armies in 2024.

They will reportedly be formed of 14 divisions and 16 brigades. The exact type, location, and composition of these units was not stated, though a mix including mechanized, armored, artillery, and logistics is most likely.

"It is a realistic possibility that these new formations are linked to previous new unit announcements and planned brigade to division uplifts," the ministry said.

According to the report, given Russia's successful recruitment efforts, it is likely that the units can be sufficiently staffed.

"However, given Russia's limited training, widespread use of legacy equipment, and infrastructure issues, it is likely these units will suffer similar resourcing problems," British intelligence said.