Ukraine, Denmark Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation In Defense Procurement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Defense Procurement Agency and the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in defense procurement.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"We are sincerely grateful to our partners from Denmark for their continuous support for Ukraine. This event is another important step in deepening our cooperation in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern weapons and military equipment," said Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

As part of the memorandum, the two countries' defense procurement agencies agreed on the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of arms procurement on foreign markets.

Maryna Bezrukova, director of the Defense Procurement Agency, said that procurement of modern weapons in cooperation with international partners was one of the agency's key issues.

"We are convinced that strengthening cooperation with the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization will contribute to the conclusion of new contracts and the modernization of our Armed Forces," she said.

According to the press service, the event was attended by Klimenkov, Bezrukova and DALO Commander, Lieutenant General Kim Jorgensen.

Photos: gov