Azerbaijani Gymnast Clinches Bronze At International Tournament In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnast Ayan Sadigova won a bronze medal at theinternational rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Alem Cup" in Astana(Kazakhstan), the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Azernews reports.
Ayan Sadigova took third place in the ribbon exercise at thetournament.
The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Alem Cup" isheld in Astana on March 22-25.
