Residential House, 2 Structures Damaged In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Sopore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A residential house and two structures were damaged in a fire incident in Harwan, Bomai area of Sopore in North Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a massive fire engulfed two structures and a residential house in Harwan area.
He said that soon after the incident police and fire tender reached the spot and fire was contained, however, two structures were damaged and a house was partially damaged.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and cause of fire was being ascertained.
