QFCA DESIGNATES NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- qf)

24 March 2024, Doha – Qatar: During its meeting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Cabinet approved the reform of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA). The decisive move heralds a new era of dynamism within the QFCA.

The newly appointed QFCA Board of Directors, led by Chairman HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, brings together a distinguished group of individuals renowned for their expertise across various sectors. The board comprises prominent figures, including Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, HE Akbar Al Baker, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, HE Mohammed Hassan Al Maliki, Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, Engineer Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, and Robert Wigley.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, underscored the significance of the reform, stating, "We recognise the profound implications this decision holds for Qatar's economic landscape. With the collective wisdom and experience of the new Board of Directors, the QFCA is poised to further advance its mission of facilitating business growth, attracting foreign investment, and nurturing a thriving financial ecosystem.”

As it enters this new phase, the QFC moves forward with renewed leadership and a steadfast commitment to fostering Qatar’s economic development.





MENAFN25032024007577015000ID1108017943