Aramex delivers a call to peace with Ramadan video campaign

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE; 20 March 2024: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has launched a special video campaign for Ramadan centered around an undelivered parcel destined for Gaza. This campaign highlights a message of peace and togetherness as part of Aramex’s commitment to promoting global harmony.



Focused on the word Salam or peace in Arabic, the campaign video depicts a parcel that is being sent by a Palestinian citizen living abroad to his family back home in Gaza, which is held back in a storage room midway through its journey, until either a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place, or the borders are opened up and parcels can be delivered to Gaza.



The moving film is directed at people from all over the world who wish for peace in the world, and ends with a call to action to send a message of peace via the website deliverpeace.global. On this dedicated site, people can record a short video message and say the word ‘Salam’ – in solidarity with the campaign’s theme of promoting peace and harmony in Gaza and around the world.



Commenting on the initiative, Mike Rich, Group CMO at Aramex, said: "We were struck by a poignant question: What do you do when you cannot deliver a parcel to places like Gaza, especially in the holy month of Ramadan? The answer that resonated deeply was 'Salam' or 'Peace'—a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart, provides reassurance to all communities, and holds out hope for the future. At the center of our complex and ever-growing operations at Aramex is our pursuit of Delivering Good and helping communities. Social responsibility has always been a vital part of our strategic focus, and we are proud to launch this campaign and demonstrate the power of one word—peace—that can truly make a difference to our collective future. This is a campaign that is very close to our hearts and driven by Aramex’s mission to deliver a better future to all communities, and I am confident that this will resonate in the hearts and minds of people across geographies."



The Ramadan video campaign underpins Aramex's keenness to leverage its market-leading reach and goodwill within the region and beyond to support local and global efforts in promoting messages of peace.



For more information and to participate in the Ramadan campaign, visit deliverpeace.global and join the peace movement by spreading the word on your social media channels using the hashtags #TheUndelivered #DeliverPeace #ParcelOfPeace. Watch the video here: youtu.be/vtAe3Wlx67I.







