Relive Pia Wurtzbach's Crowning Glory With Her Wax Figure In Madame Tussauds Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is making waves in Singapore with the arrival of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore for a limited time only. The multifaceted queen, who is now also a successful actress, host, and entrepreneur, first made history in 2019 as the first Filipino wax figure to be featured in Madame Tussauds.





Since then, Pia has also launched her debut novel, Queen of the Universe, became a TEDx speaker on mental health, and featured Singapore on her TV program, Pia's Postcards. The course of her career post-Miss Universe has proven to chart a brilliant incline, it's no wonder that fans are calling for her wax figure to be featured at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Many hope to see Pia's figure, who wears a replica of the iconic Swarovski-embellished royal blue ball gown by Michael Cinco, which she wore when she passed on the crown in 2016.



Pia herself is thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to reach more people with her wax figure, whom she fondly refers to as P2. "I'll never forget the first time I saw my wax figure by Madame Tussauds. It was a bit shocking and thrilling at the same time, and the unveiling was the highlight of my life. I'm excited that I get to share another moment with P2 and have fun with my fans, this time in Singapore. I hope they enjoy interacting with my 'twin' and getting their own crowning moment."



Her popularity is testament to how her work has inspired many -a fact acknowledged by Madame Tussauds Singapore. "Pia is an outstanding woman who has made many achievements in life," shared Elaine Quek, Head of Sales, and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore. "We know there are many Pia fans out there who would like to see the queen up close. We are happy to have her figure at our attraction and hope many would take this opportunity to not only witness the amazing likeness, but also admire the craftsmanship that had a hand in making the figure."





To celebrate this moment with Pia's fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore partnered with Klook - world leading travel and activities booking platform, Philippine Airlines, and Resorts World Sentosa - Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort. Fans visiting Singapore can expect to enjoy a host of exciting experiences throughout their journey. Guests can also enjoy a special "Queen" promotion on Klook which includes admission to Madame Tussauds and a copy of Pia's novel, Queen of the Universe.



Pia's wax figure is currently available for viewing from 24th March to 1st September at Madame Tussauds Singapore, among many other strong female personalities such as Dua Lipa, Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Audrey Hepburn and more. For more information on our exciting range of interactive experiences, visit madametussauds/Singapore.



Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates her 10th year anniversary this year and is kicking off celebrations with a slew of exciting figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year. To stay updated on our upcoming launches, follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Facebook, @mtssingapore on Instagram, @MTsSingapore on X, and @TussaudsSingapore on YouTube.







--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/resize-instagram-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">





MENAFN25032024003551001712ID1108017929