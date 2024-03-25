DFA Design For Asia Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Unveiling Asian Design Brilliance for Global Recognition

International Submission Opens from April, Half Entry Fee until 30 April



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - As a renowned annual international event that inspires innovative solutions and fosters collaboration transcending boundaries, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" (DFA DFAA) continues to honour and showcase Asia's design excellence on the world stage. Online submissions for the 2024 edition will commence on 1 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time), inviting outstanding designs to participate and make an enduring influence across the design fields through honouring the excellent designs.



The DFA DFAA 2024 embraces a dynamic spectrum of the design industry by welcoming entries from 30 design categories spanning across 6 disciplines: Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design. The DFA DFAA welcomes online submissions of all design projects that promulgate Asian values and perspectives worldwide. Entrants can enjoy 50% off on the entry fee by submitting entries on or before 30 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time).



"In the face of the constant flux of our world, where advancements and transformations occur at an unprecedented pace, design has become one of the key forces that navigates the complexities from within and brings innovative ideas to address the challenges of our rapidly evolving environment. Over the years, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" has been a testament to the infinite creativity of the design community, sharing brilliant ideas that propel humanity forward with the world. Through the entries, we are eager to unleash the full potential of the vibrant designs for Asia and shape a future that is filled with boundless possibilities.", said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.



Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003, with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor, the DFA DFAA has been globally acknowledged as an awards that aims to recognise outstanding projects embodying design excellence and benefiting the betterment of the design industry as well as Asia societies. To date, over 2,600 impactful design projects in Asia have been awarded under the DFA DFAA.





DFA Design for Asia Awards 2024 - Entry Details

Date

:

1 April - 30 June 2024 (Hong Kong Time)

Entry fee

:

HK$2,200 per entry

Promotion

:

50% off on the entry fee for submissions made on or before 30 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time)

Online Submission

:





(1) Communication Design



Identity & Branding

Packaging

Publication

Poster

Typography Marketing Campaign (2) Digital & Motion Design



Website

Apps

User Interface

Game Video (3) Fashion & Accessory Design



Fashion Apparel

Functional Apparel

Intimate Wear

Jewellery & Fashion Accessory Footwear (4) Product & Industrial Design



Household Appliance

Homeware

Mobility, Professional & Commercial Product

Information & Communications Technology Product Leisure & Entertainment Product (5) Service & Experience Design



Service Design Experience Design (6) Spatial Design



Residential Space

Hospitality & Leisure Space

Culture & Public Space

Commercial & Showroom Space

Workspace

Institutional Space Event, Exhibition & Stage



Trophy & Certificate (certificates for Merit Award winners) Awards Publication:

Each winner will receive a complimentary copy of the DFA Awards publication, which introduces all the winning projects and the project teams behind them. The publication will also be disseminated to global industry leaders to enhance the winners' exposure.

Exhibition & Online Showcase:

Winning projects will be showcased at relevant exhibitions and DFA Awards' online showcase:

Awards presentation and other events:

Winners will be invited to DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and Business of Design Week (BODW) events to establish networks with international and local designers and business leaders. Selected winners will also be invited to speak at global and regional talks, forums or other events to increase their global exposure.

Awards Endorsement Mark:

Winners will receive authorisation to use the globally recognised DFA DFAA Endorsement Mark for further promotion.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About DFA Design for Asia Awards dfaawards) Since 2003, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" honours design excellence and acknowledges user-centric design projects which embrace the unique Asian perspectives to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre as one of the five programmes of the "DFA Awards" which is supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" has been a platform for design talent and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.

About Hong Kong Design Centre () Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Hong Kong SAR Government in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design Promote excellence in various design disciplines About Create Hong Kong () Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors Hong Kong Design Centre to organise 'DFA Awards' and other projects to promote Hong Kong design.



Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.



All design projects submitted will be assessed by an international judging panel comprised of world-leading design experts and professionals. The panel will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards.Design projects launched in one or more Asian markets# between 1 January 2022 and 31 May 2024 are eligible for submission by their design owners, clients, brand owners, designers or design consultancies.# Asian markets include: Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Laos / Macau / The Mainland / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / Pakistan / The Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / VietnamThe judging panel will assess each entry based on the criteria below (as applicable):(1) Creativity and Human-centric Innovation(2) Usability(3) Aesthetic(4) Sustainability(5) Impact in Asia(6) Commercial & Societal Success