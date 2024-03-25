Riyadh To Host Internet Governance Forum In December

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The 19th Internet Governance Forum (IGF) will take place in Riyadh from December 15–19, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre. The Internet Governance Forum (IGF), which is hosted annually by the United Nations, brings together international professionals to collaboratively explore and influence global policies and trends in internet governance, engaging governments, the commercial sector, and non-profit organizations.

Aiming to improve global collaboration and promote awareness, IGF seeks to address policy concerns pertaining to internet governance, share knowledge, best practices, and experiences, as well as discover new digital challenges and their solutions.

This hosting demonstrates Saudi Arabia's noteworthy prowess in a number of sectors that align with the goals and programs of Saudi Vision 2030, including communications, information technology, and digital government. In keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, it also highlights its prominent role in advancing digital inclusion and closing the digital gap globally. All of these efforts help to create a thriving and inclusive digital economy for everybody.

Tags#Internet #Internet Governance Forum #Riyadh