Nearly 50,000 Tuberculosis Cases Recorded In Afghanistan Last Year: Ministry Of Public Health

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan says that nearly 50,000 positive cases of tuberculosis (TB) were recorded in the country last year.

Sharafat Zaman, the Ministry of Public Health spokesperson, said on Monday, citing a video clip, that 49,533 positive TB cases were recorded in Afghanistan in 2023.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson released this statistic a day after World Tuberculosis Day and stated,“The number of TB patients has decreased compared to previous years.”

The Ministry of Public Health spokesperson adds that children under five comprise 22% of TB patients.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to provide health services to TB patients through 873 health centers.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan wrote on its social media platform X on World Tuberculosis Day that thousands of people lose their lives due to TB in Afghanistan annually.

World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated annually on March 24th to increase public awareness of the global TB epidemic and efforts towards its eradication.

