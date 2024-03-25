Survey: Participate In North American Census Of PR Effectiveness

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PRovoke Media is calling on North American PR practitioners to participate in a new survey fielded by the PR Council and AMEC, which aims to

enhance the understanding and appreciation of PR's true value in today's complex reputational landscape.



'The State of Measurement and Effectiveness in PR: A North American Census ' examines attitudes towards the effectiveness of PR practices - aiming to bridge the divide between agency and in-house perceptions.



The industry-wide survey is the cornerstone of a partnership between

PRovoke Media and the PR Council (PRC), focused on the upcoming North American Summit on 1 May.



Titled "Proving and Improving the Value of Public Relations," the PRovoke Summit North America will reflect findings from the survey, which will help drive an agenda that includes such crucial topics as: C-suite value, the effectiveness of ESG initiatives, talent and skills development, the integration of technology and AI, the impact of earned-led creativity, ROI amid geopolitical volatility, employee advocacy metrics, the business impact of DEI and measuring what matters.



The 10-minute survey can completed here . The deadline for responses is 15 April.



The PRC, which counts 150 of US and Canada's premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty PR firms as members, serves as the title sponsor of PRovoke Media's 2024 North American Summit, which takes place on 1 May at the Whitby Hotel in New York, ahead of the 2024 North American SABRE Awards at Cipriani 42nd St.



“This collaboration is designed to spotlight the PR Council's commitment to tackling the critical challenge of effectively demonstrating PR's value,” said PR Council president Kim Sample.“We aim to challenge and inspire PR professionals to rethink strategies for demonstrating value in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”



Added PRovoke Media CEO and editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman:“I would urge all PR professionals to participate in the survey and Summit, to ensure we can all identify and address the most pressing challenges relating to investment, value and impact.”



