Asia Mostly Lower On Inflation Data

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Monday as investors monitored inflation data from the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei dropped 474.31 points, or 1.2%, to 40,414.12.

Singapore and Malaysia both released inflation reports that came in higher than expected on Monday.

Australia's February consumer price index will be out Wednesday, while Tokyo's inflation numbers are due Friday. The Japanese capital's inflation numbers are widely seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends in the country.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index handed back 25.83 points, or 0.2%, to 16,473.64.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 19.24 points, or 0.5%, to 3,525.76.

In Korea, the Kospi index bowed 10.99 points, or 0.4%, to 2,737.57.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index declined 36.18 points, or 0.2%, to 20,192.25.

Singapore's Straits Times Index demurred 19.87 points, or 0.6%, to 3,198.10.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 88.41 points, or 0.7%, to 12,067.03.

In Australia, the ASX 200 recovered 41.39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,811.34.











