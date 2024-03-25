Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Some 273,000 people are expected to travel during the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr through 2,037 flights from Kuwait international airport, says the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA).
KUWAIT -- Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Public Industries Authority Abdullah Al-Joan announces the banning of exports and re-export of the carton waste for three months.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) says that chairman Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq has retained his position as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's special advisor for the eighth consecutive year.
RABAT -- Number of candidates in Senegal's presidential elections congratulate candidate of the opposition coalition Bassirou Diomaye Faye for progressing in the initial vote count at the polling stations. (end) gta
