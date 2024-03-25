KRCS Distributes Thousands Of Warm Meals To Palestinian Refugees In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced, Monday, its preliminary action plan in the iftar (breaking fast) project, providing 30,000 warm meals to displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza.

The Director General of the Palestinian Wafaa Capacity Building and Microfinance Foundation, Muhaisen Al-Atawna, said in a statement to KUNA that the KRCS "distributed 30,000 warm meals to displaced Palestinians in Deir Al-Balah, Khan yunis, and Rafah in the south of Gaza."

This is the first phase of the iftar project in Ramadhan, Al-Atawna emphasized, with consecutive phases ahead which include distributing food parcels and aid relief to fasting Palestinians during the catastrophic conditions forced on them by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Atawna highlighted that the iftar project during the Holy Month reinforces the Palestinians' resilience amidst the Israeli occupation's Gaza siege and deliberate obstruction of food and aid relief entering, spreading famine and debilitating poverty.

He extended his gratitude towards Kuwait, its Amir, government, people, charity organizations and humanitarian authorities for their contribution and provision of food to Palestinian families in Ramadhan, spearheaded by the KRCS.

From the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023, the KRCS provided relief aids, aid caravans, as well as medical teams to lessen the burden brought upon the Palestinians by the Israeli occupation's on going siege. (end)

