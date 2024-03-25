Russia Extends Search Effort At Terrorist Assault Spot

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The search operation at the site of the terrorist attack inCrocus City Hall has been extended until 17:00 on March 26, thegovernor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyev said, Azernews reports.

He made a remark during the meeting of the operationalheadquarters.

"The term of the search operation has been extended until thenext day, until 5 p.m.," he emphasized.

To note, unknown people staged a shooting with automatic riflesat the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22 incident occurred before the start of the concert by the bandPicnic.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reportsthat the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall hasrisen to 137 people. The bodies of 68 people have beenidentified.