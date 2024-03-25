               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Damages Apartment Building In Solomianskyi District


3/25/2024 8:12:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Kyiv this morning has damaged a high-rise building in the city's Solomianskyi district.

The city's military administration said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the attack also damaged a non-residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Read also: Two ballistic missiles launched from Crimea intercepted over Kyiv

Fragments of downed missiles were found in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier reports said that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

