FM Kuleba Says Today's Attack A Reminder Of Need To Bolster Ukraine's Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the urgent strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses, including the provision of Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Children in Kyiv run for cover at 10:30 a.m. as deadly Russian ballistic missiles are shot down over the capital by air defense. There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city," he said.

Two ballistic missiles launched from Crimea intercepted over Kyiv

Kuleba said that today's attack is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack.

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv early on Monday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

reported the destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, fragments of downed missiles were found in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the attack had injured five people in the Pecherskyi district.