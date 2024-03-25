Zelensky Shows Aftermath Of Russian Ballistic Missile Attack On Kyiv: Ukraine Needs More Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said after a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on March 25 that Ukraine needs more air defense systems.

In a post on his Facebook page, the head of state thanked rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the police, utility workers and all the services involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv this morning.

"Russian terrorists launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Unfortunately, houses in a typical urban neighborhood were damaged. As of now, five people have been reported injured. The rubble is being cleared," Zelensky said.

He also posted photos showing the consequences of the Russian attack.

"We reiterate that Ukraine requires more air defense systems, which provide safety for our cities and save lives. All of us who respect and protect life must put an end to this terror," Zelensky said.

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv early on Monday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported the destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, fragments of downed missiles were found in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the attack had injured five people in the Pecherskyi district.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Presidential Office