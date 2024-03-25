Injury Roll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in this morning's missile attack on Kyiv has increased to seven.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Seven people were injured in the Pecherskyi district. Two of them were hospitalized. The others were treated by medics on the spot," he wrote.

He added that rescuers continued to clear the rubble.

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv early on Monday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said air defenses had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, fragments of downed missiles were found in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.