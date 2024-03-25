Kuwait's Al-Matouq Reappointed As UN Chief Advisor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) said on Monday that its chairman Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq has retained his position as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's special advisor for the eighth consecutive year.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti official said that he was thankful for the UN chief's trust in him, and that it was a recognition of Kuwait's efforts towards regional and global humanitarian endeavors and important partnership to achieve UN's sustainable development 2030.

Al-Matouq has served as the UN chief's advisor since 2017, he also served as UN Secretary General's Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2016. (end) ad

MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017773