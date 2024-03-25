FM, German Official Discuss Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, discussed Monday with Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development enhancing bilateral relations and various regional and international issues, notably the Palestinian cause and the war on Gaza.Safadi and Annen emphasized the importance of ongoing coordination between Jordan and Germany across multiple sectors, particularly in partnership with the European Union, focusing on areas such as environmental conservation, energy, and water resources.They deliberated on Gaza's current situation, underlining efforts to safeguard civilians and ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza Strip.Safadi underscored the imperative for Israel to adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, urging an end to the raging war on Gaza.He expressed gratitude for Germany's assistance to Jordan in addressing developmental challenges and managing the impacts of regional and global crises, notably the refugee influx.Safadi and Annen highlighted the crucial role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), with Safadi commending Germany's support for the agency.Annen praised Jordan's humanitarian efforts in Gaza and its broader contributions to regional security and stability.Annen's visit to the region includes announcing a €15 million increase in UNRWA support for 2024-2026, covering Jordan and Lebanon. He will also participate in agreements' signing ceremonies between the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and the German Development Bank (KfW).